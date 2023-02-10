Last Updated:

PM Modi Praises Dawoodi Bohra Community As He Inaugurates New Saifee Academy Campus

PM Narendra Modi reached out to the influential Dawoodi Bohra community and praised its members for changing themselves with the times.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
1/9
PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, a premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra sect of the Muslim community.

PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
2/9
PIB

Presenting himself as a family member of the community and not as Prime Minister at an event in Mumbai, Modi fondly recalled his decades-old close ties with the social group.

PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
3/9
PIB

"l am here as a family member, not as Prime Minister," PM Modi said in his outreach to the community.

PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
4/9
PIB

Effusively praising the Dawoodi Bohra community, PM Modi said that its members have stood the test of transforming themselves according to changing times.

PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
5/9
PIB

The Prime Minister said that he has known four generations of Syedna sahab's family and all of them have visited his home.

PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
6/9
PIB

The Bohra community has stood the test of transforming with the times, PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
7/9
PIB

Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is working to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community.

PM Modi, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
8/9
PIB

PM Modi said that in the last few years, "an atmosphere of unprecedented trust" has been created in the country.

Modi, Mumbai, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy
9/9
PIB

The Prime Minister's second visit to Mumbai in less than one month assumes significance given the upcoming BMC elections.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Why ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle - SSLV success is a gamechanger?

Why ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle - SSLV success is a gamechanger?