PM Modi Praises Dawoodi Bohra Community As He Inaugurates New Saifee Academy Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, a premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra sect of the Muslim community.
Presenting himself as a family member of the community and not as Prime Minister at an event in Mumbai, Modi fondly recalled his decades-old close ties with the social group.
"l am here as a family member, not as Prime Minister," PM Modi said in his outreach to the community.
Effusively praising the Dawoodi Bohra community, PM Modi said that its members have stood the test of transforming themselves according to changing times.
The Prime Minister said that he has known four generations of Syedna sahab's family and all of them have visited his home.
Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is working to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community.
PM Modi said that in the last few years, "an atmosphere of unprecedented trust" has been created in the country.