PM Modi To Begin Redevelopment Of Udaipur Railway Station; Here's How Station Would Look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rajasthan on May 10 to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 5500 crore.

The development projects

The projects will concentrate on improving the region's infrastructure and connectivity. Following his visit to Nathdwara's Shrinathji Temple, the Prime Minister will launch the projects.

The prime minister will lay a foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane road sections in Rajsamand and Udaipur.

How will the new Udaipur Railway Station look?

The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station which will provide enhanced amenity.

In a step to improve socio-economic conditions of the people in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

PM Modi to dedicate three NH projects

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including 114 km six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48; widening and strengthening of 110 km Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25 to four lane with paved shoulder; and 47 km section of NH 58E to two-lane with paved shoulder.

PM’s impetus to spiritual rejuvenation

The prime minister has made promoting spiritual renewal throughout the nation a primary focus of his trips. Continuing with the endeavour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a visit to the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road.

The PM in Abu Road will also lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of the Shivmani Old Age Home and an extension of the Nursing College.

A 50-acre area will be used to build the Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital on Abu Road. The region's underprivileged and indigenous inhabitants will benefit from having access to top-notch medical services.