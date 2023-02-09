PM Modi To Flag Off India's 9th & 10th Vande Bharat Express Trains In Mumbai On Feb 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 10, will land in Mumbai to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The ceremony will take place around 2:45 pm; these trains will be the 9th and 10th Vande Bharat editions in India and will run on different routes – Mumbai to Solapur, and Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi.

"This will be an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of building better, efficient and passenger-friendly transport infrastructure of New India", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

For the first time in Railway history, 2 Vande Bharat trains to be launched from CSMT Mumbai.



Enjoy the scenic view of the VB Express 2.0 as it makes its way through the beautiful landscape.





About the new Vande Bharat trains for Mumbai

Another Vande Bharat for Maharashtra soon!



Trial run of Vande Bharat Express Train cruising through Kasara- Igatpuri Ghats, Mumbai.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur and Alandi near Pune. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat, on the other hand, will improve the connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Shingnapur.

The train between Mumbai to Solapur will cover a distance of about 400 km in roughly six-and-a-half hours while stopping at four stations-- Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi whereas the train to Shirdi will cover 340 km in a little more than five hours and stop at three stations-- Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road.

The Vande Bharat trains on both routes will run without attaching bankers. Instead, they will have parking brakes which will stop the train from rolling down on a gradient. 'Bankers' are used for pushing trains from behind from the Mumbai side in the ghat sections to prevent them from rolling back. So far, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

The Ministry of Railways recently shared a video of the Vande Bharat Express cruising through Kasara-Igatpuri ghats during one of its trail runs in Maharashtra. In addition to the trains, PM Modi will also dedicate the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass which would ease the road traffic congestion in Mumbai. "The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL junction, BKS to LBS flyover at Kurla will enhance the much-needed East-West connectivity," the official PMO statement read. PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol in Mumbai, which has acted as the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

