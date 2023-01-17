Last Updated:

PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines Worth Around ₹12,600 Cr; Check Out Pics

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 on January 19, 2023. With these, Mumbai will have a total of 3 operational metro lines.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
The Metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
The metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. 

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
The Metro lines have been constructed at the cost of ₹12,600 crores. 

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
As per the MMRDA, the Metro service, comprising six coaches, will ply every eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly reviewed Metro lines 2A and 7 at the Gundavali Metro station, on January 12, Thursday.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
The Metro lines are expected to reduce traffic on the Western Express Highway and link road as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban trains

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
Mumbai Metro line 2A shall reduce the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75% depending on road conditions.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
Mumbai Metro line 7 shall provide rail based access to the Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA), SEEPZ, National Park and other commercial and geographical landmarks.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7
With the launch of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7, Mumbai will have a total of 3 operational metro lines - namely the Blue line, Yellow line and Red line.

