PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines Worth Around ₹12,600 Cr; Check Out Pics

As per the MMRDA, the Metro service, comprising six coaches, will ply every eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly reviewed Metro lines 2A and 7 at the Gundavali Metro station, on January 12, Thursday.
The Metro lines are expected to reduce traffic on the Western Express Highway and link road as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban trains
Mumbai Metro line 2A shall reduce the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75% depending on road conditions.
Mumbai Metro line 7 shall provide rail based access to the Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA), SEEPZ, National Park and other commercial and geographical landmarks.