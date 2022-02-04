PM Modi To Unveil 'Statue Of Equality' Tomorrow: Know About Saint Ramanujacharya & Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Hyderabad on February 5 to inaugurate the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality'. The giant statue is built commemorating the 11th-century Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. During the visit, PM Modi will also kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

PM Modi on Saturday will present the 216-feet tall statue at Hyderabad to respect the teachings of Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Secretary had chaired a meeting with officials of various departments and gave relevant directives regarding the arrangements to be made for the Prime Minister's visit. According to official sources, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Friday took stock of the arrangements ahead of the PM’s visit.

During his visit, Modi would unveil the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' which commemorates Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed, the PMO has said. PM Modi is also reported to visit the identical recreations of the 108 ornately carved temples that surround the Statue of Equality.

Who is Saint Sri Ramanujacharya?

Born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, Saint Ramanujacharya is revered as a Vedic philosopher who revived the Bhakti Movement. Born to an ordinary setting, Ramanujacharya is said to have lived for 120 years, a claim often questioned by modern scholars and historians. As per records, he had travelled across the country to promote equality and social justice in the early 11th and 12th centuries.

Revered as a Vedic philosopher, Ramanujacharya is believed to have provided an intellectual basis for the practice of bhakti (devotional worship). According to historical reports, he achieved this in three major commentaries, namely the Vedartha-samgraha (on the Vedas, the earliest scriptures of Hinduism), the Shri-bhashya (on the Brahma-sutras), and the Bhagavadgita-bhashya (on the Bhagavadgita). Apart from the practice, he is also believed to have taught about the protection of nature and its resources like air, water and soil.

According to his followers, Ramanujacharya was one of the first who fought against social, cultural, gender, educational and economic discrimination. He is said to have spread teachings like equality among every human regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. Later, several scholars followed his path and the works of many ancient poets like Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai were inspired by him. He is considered to be a timeless icon of equality for social reformists around the world.

The Statue of Equality

The Statue of Equality built to commemorate Ramanujacharya is 216-feet tall. The Statue is made of a combination of five metals called 'Panchaloha', which includes gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. Interestingly, the statue is the world’s second tallest statue in a sitting posture. The Buddha statue in Thailand, at 301 feet, takes the spot as the world’s tallest ‘sitting’ statue.

Mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', the basement features a Vedic digital library and research centre. The building also hosts numerous ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Ramanujacharya inside. The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

Built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana, the statue is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. Conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram, the foundation stone for the structure was laid in 2014. The project is believed to have been completed at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore that was funded entirely by donations. The giant statue is also encircled by the replicas of 108 sacred shrines from the many parts of the country including Tirupati, Srirangam, Dwaraka, Badrinath etc.

Image: PTI