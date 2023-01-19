PM Narendra Modi Avails Newly Launched Mumbai Metro, Interacts With Youth Onboard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday availed the newly launched Mumbai metro and also enthusiastically interacted with the youth onboard as he launched the Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7. With this, Mumbai now has a total of 3 operational metro lines.

The 35 kilometres long elevated corridor stretched from Andheri to Dahisar is constructed at the cost of about Rs 12,600 crore.

Along with this, other developmental projects were also unveiled by PM Modi in Mumbai.

While metro line 7, which connects Andheri (E) and Dahisar (E), is around 16.5 km long, metro line 2A, which connects Dahisar (E) and DN Nagar, is about 18.6 km long, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

The foundation stones of the Metro project were laid in 2015 by Prime Minister. Also, these metro trains are indigenously made.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and others leaders were also present at the event.

NCMC card launched

MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) were also launched by the Prime Minister. The application is made for the convenience of passengers, and it could be shown at the entry gates of Metro Stations. It will also accept digital payments through UPI for purchasing tickets.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will be applicable on the Metro corridor and will be used later for other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. With this, the passengers don't have to carry many cards or cash, and it will also make the whole process convenient.

(With input from ANI)