Pockets in Mumbai, adjoining cities face hour-long power cut as supply line trips

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Tripping at an important substation feeding power to the megapolis led to a power cut of over an hour in many parts of the country's financial capital on Tuesday, aggravating woes for people already sweltering under a heat wave.

Lines at the Padgha substation located near Kalyan tripped at about 10 am, leading power companies to resort to load shedding to maintain grid balance, which resulted in the power disruption in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The power outage comes at a time when Maharashtra is reeling under a power deficit of 3,500 MW, which has resulted in the state discom being forced to carry out 'load shedding' or compulsory power cuts in pockets to manage the demand-supply situation and safeguard the grid.

Typically, pockets in the city and well-paying consumers in the adjoining areas do not face such load shedding, but there have been at least two instances in recent past where large scale disruptions did happen.

The financial capital had faced a power outage on October 12, 2020, which took up to 18 hours to get fully restored, while there was another incident in February this year on a weekend, which had also led to temporary stoppage of the suburban train services, considered as the city's lifeline.

A load shedding of between 2,250-2,350 MW had to be undertaken by cutting power supply to certain pockets as the supply was not able to keep pace with the demand following the tripping incident on Tuesday morning, as per officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL).

Areas in central Mumbai like Mahim and Dadar reported power outages from 10 am, along with suburbs like Mulund and Bhandup, which are serviced by the state discom.

Adjoining areas of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili, Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and parts of the Palghar district also suffered as the load management in the face of disrupted supply led to suspension of supply, officials said.

A civic body official said its water treatment centre at Thane district's Pise Panjrapol -- which processes water coming into the city from Bhatsa Dam -- also suffered in the power cut, which will lead to the eastern suburbs getting only 60 per cent of water and western suburbs getting 75 per cent of the daily supply.

Officials from MSETCL started efforts to restore the supply to consumers in the morning, but it took more than an hour for their efforts to bear fruit, officials said.

It took some more time before the supply was fully restored at the residences and establishments of all the consumers, by around 11.30 am.

Consumers serviced by all the major discoms, including Adani Electricity, Tata Power and the state discom suffered in the power outage.

However, the two private discoms were entangled in a war or words which started with the Adani group firm mentioning the Tata group company's name in its statement about the incident.

"The power outage caused due to tripping at Tata Power's Dharavi Receiving Station due to tripping of 400 kV Mahatransco transmission system affected our consumers in Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Santacruz and Bandra area," a spokesperson for Adani Electricity, which distributes power in suburban Mumbai, said, adding that it was able to restore entire power supply within 40 minutes.

Tata Power responded by saying the claim was "misleading", and tripping at MSETCL's end had a resultant impact on Tata Power's network.

"It is a known fact that Mumbai's power network is wired up to keep the city's system safe from widespread outages in case of any major tripping. In such a scenario, automated power supply trimming gets activated, like what has happened today, resulting in load trimming to effectively manage the load," it said, leading the rival to point out that it was only mentioning facts.

A spokesperson for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, which supplies power to the city, said areas like Mahim, Dadar, Shivaji Park area serviced by it faced cuts for up to 40 minutes before the power was restored.

It can be noted that temperatures have soared in the past few days, and on Monday, the Met office had also warned of a 'heat wave' causing a rise of up to 3 degree Celsius in day temperatures.

In the last episode of a power outage on February 27, supply to the train network had also been impacted. However, there was no such impact on Tuesday and the traffic continued smoothly.

The October 2020 outage, which had no such precedent, had been attributed to a cyber attack by state actors by many voices including Maharashtra's Power Minister Nitin Raut. PTI AA KK ABM ABM

