Police Arrests Four Persons For Cheating Senior Citizen In Kurla

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old man of Rs 2.75 lakh by promising to provide him US dollars at a low rate at Kurla in Central Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on April 3, an official said.

Promising to provide US dollars at a cheap rate, the accused persons cheated the senior citizen by handing him a bunch of papers covered with similar size currency notes, he said.

During investigation, police got information that the accused persons were spotted at Shilphata in adjoining Thane city, said the official.

Accordingly, a team of the Kurla police went to the adjoining city and nabbed the accused, he said.

Police suspect the accused persons have committed similar offences in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Palghar district.