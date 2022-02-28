Police arrests two for duping man Rs 82 lakh

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Feb 28 (PTI) Deoghar Police arrested two persons on Monday for allegedly duping a man Rs 82 lakh, a senior officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said the two persons pretending themselves as director of a company had lured one Saji John, an Indian-based in Melbourne to invest Rs 82 lakh in crypto currency and assured him 100 per cent Return of Investment.

The duo was arrested from Williams town locality of Deoghar and arrested on charges of forgery, he said.

Police seized six mobile phones, 10 sim cards, 22 ATM cards, 2 credit cards, one passbook, four cheque books, and three laptops from their possession, Prasad added. PTI COR BS RG RG

