Police arrests two fraudsters for duping medical aspirant

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (PTI) Police Saturday arrested two alleged fraudsters on the charge of duping Rs 30 lakh from a student on the pretext of providing an MBBS seat in a medical college, an officer said.

The Infocity police station here has registered a case after a girl student lodged an FIR on May 5.

The police seized Rs 10 lakh cash from the possession of two accused persons. While one was identified as Abhimanyu Kumar Singh of Patna in Bihar, the other was Sugat Choudhury of Kolkata in West Bengal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in similar frauds in Karnataka, Bihar, Kolkata and Chhattisgarh. They were cheating medical aspirants by impersonating themselves as doctors of medical colleges in different states. They frequently changed names and created fake IDs, police said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said: “While one of the accused was arrested from Kolkata, another was nabbed from Patna railway station. Besides. Rs 10 lakh cash, two laptops, four mobile phones and a fake Aadhaar card were seized.” PTI AAM AAM RG RG

