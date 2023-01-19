Police Ask Offices Near Venue Of PM Modi's Event In Mumbai To Allow Employees To Leave Early

In the wake traffic restrictions in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) of Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take part in an event on Thursday evening, police have advised offices and establishments in the area to allow their employees to leave early, an official said.

The police have also asked the establishments in the area to report immediately about any suspicious activity by a person, suspicious e-mails, any other such cyber incident including hacking, he said.

During his visit to Mumbai, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore and dedicate to the nation Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7.

The programme will be held at the MMRDA ground in the BKC, an upscale commercial hub.

Due to the traffic restrictions in the area, the BKC police advised offices to allow their employees to leave early on Thursday, the official said.

In view of the advisory, some of the offices permitted their employees to leave after 12 noon.

The police also issued instructions to offices situated in the area to provide a list of security personnel in their premises and also conduct their verification, the official said.

The police also asked the establishments to check if their CCTVs are in working condition.

According to police, flying activities, including use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, will not be allowed under the limits of police stations at BKC and nearby areas in Mumbai from noon till midnight in view of the PM's visit.

A few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes, the traffic police said.