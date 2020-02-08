Police Clears Roads Outside Jamia University Ahead Of Delhi Elections

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar Police Station Upender Singh, had earlier written to the Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to remove protesters from gate number seven of the University. On Thursday, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had announced that their protest, which was being held at gate number 7 of the university, will be shifted to the gate number 4. However, the JCC had said the protest will be conducted at the gate no 7 of the varsity from February 9, a day after the elections.

"Respecting the Model Code of Conduct that prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100 meters of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to the gate no 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party," JCC had said in a statement.