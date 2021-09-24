Police Complaint Alleges 22-year-old Muzaffarnagar Woman Abducted

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by a mason with the help of his nephew from a village under Shahpur police station in the district, according to a complaint filed with the police.

Hindu activists protested against the alleged abduction and demanded strict action against the accused and the recovery of the woman.

Deputy Superintendent of Police V K Gautam said a case has been registered against Sajid (43) and his nephew Quyoom under Indian Penal Code section 366 (kidnapping/abduction of woman with the intent she may be compelled or knowing that she will be compelled, to either get her married or forced/seduced to have illicit intercourse).

He said police are making efforts to nab the accused and recover the woman.

Meanwhile, activists from a Hindu outfit protested and demanded immediate strict action against the accused and the recovery of the woman.

Police said Sajid is married with three children.