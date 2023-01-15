Police Find Pakistan Link In Busted Delhi Terror Plot; Locals Reveal More About Accused

The Delhi Police Special Cell has found that the two people accused of plotting a terror attack in the national capital have links with international handlers, including in Pakistan. Jagjit Singh alias Jagga, 29, and Naushad, 56, were arrested following a raid in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on January 12. Police have recovered two military-grade hand grenades, three pistols, 22 live cartridges from their rented accommodation in Shradha Nand Colony. The accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Police say the handlers of the accused are based in Canada and Pakistan and the two were planning to kill a major right wing politician. Police say the accused killed a man and chopped off his dead body in three parts. The man's remains were found in a drain in Bhalswa Dairy on January 14. Police add the man was murdered in December.

Jagga's handler is the Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dala whereas Naushad, who was already charged with murder in the past, was being handled from across the border in Pakistan, according to the police. Arshdeep Dala is an operative of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a separatist group demanding a separate breakaway Sikh state.

One local told Republic TV that the duo never mingled with anyone. "There was no such movement that anyone would focus on them. They might be stepping out only during the night. No one saw them too much around." Asked about the grenades and ammunition recovered from their accomodation, the man claimed that he came to know about them only after the arrests.

Another resident said that he too came to know about the accused after their arrest. "We'll have to stay more vigilant and active around our neighbourhood so that another such incidenct does not happen", the person said. Another local said the owner of the house who rented it to the accused lives does not live in Delhi and agreed to rent the house without any verification.

Another local share gory details about the murder of the man who was chopped into multiple pieces by the two.

"One person was chopping the body and one was filming it on his phone. And they threw some parts in the drain and another nearby in JJ Cluster", the man told Republic. He said that the accused rented the house after Diwali but said he knows nothing about its owner.