Police Held 29-year-old Man In Gokalpuri Couple Murder Case

A 29-year-old man was arrested over the alleged murder of an elderly couple in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri, police said on Thursday.

The couple was found dead at their residence on Monday with their throats slit, following which their daughter-in-law Monika Verma was arrested for allegedly killing them with the help of her boyfriend Ashish Bhargav and his associate, according to police.

Bhargav, a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested Wednesday evening from the NCR city, they said.

He will be produced in a court and brought to Delhi on police remand for further investigation, they said. Monika Verma, the other accused, is already on four days police remand.

Efforts are being made to nab Bhargav's friend, Vikas, who is also wanted in the case and is absconding, said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The house of the victims -- Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veenas (68) -- was also found ransacked and cash totalling around Rs 5 lakh and other valuables were missing. According to police, Monika has an extramarital affair with Bhargav. She wanted to live with her boyfriend and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her in-laws and flee with their belongings.