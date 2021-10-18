Police Probing Ghaziabad’s Twin Teenaged Brothers Death From All Angles

The Ghaziabad police is probing the incident involving the death of twin brothers following a fall from the balcony of their flat on the 25th floor in a high-rise building in Siddharth Vihar locality of the city from all possible angles to ascertain if it was accidental or suicidal.

Area Circle officer Mahipal Singh on Monday said the police are probing the incident from all possible angles despite the victims’ parents having told police that the fall was accidental and refusing to lodge any complaint suspecting any foul play in the matter.

But police are probing the incident also wondering if it was a suicide linked to some challenge emanating from some mobile games that the children dearly loved, he said.

Twin brothers Satya Narayan and Surya d fallen, aged 14, had fallen to death from the balcony of their high-rise apartment on late Saturday night.

The fall was noticed by a guard of the building, who heard a loud thud and found the two brothers lying in a pool of blood near the walking track inside the society.

On noticing the lights of a balcony of a flat on the 25th floor above the place of fall, the guard went upstairs and enquired the landlady about her children after which she came to know of her sons’ death, the circle officer said.

Children’s father T S Palani, who hailed from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, had bought the flat only six months ago and had been living in it along with his wife and three children, including a daughter, had gone to Mumbai on the day of the incident.

After his return from Mumbai, he and his wife refused to lodge any complaint with police saying that their sons’ fall was accidental, CO Singh said.

They told police that their sons were fond of watching the moon, loved playing games on mobile and hated lizards and always tried to scare them away out of the flat on seeing them.

Suspecting no foul play, they told police that they might have fallen accidentally while seeing the moon or scaring away some lizard from the balcony after keeping a plastic stool over a chair and standing over it near the railing of the balcony when the fell down.

They told police that one of their sons might have fallen first and in a bid to save him, the second one too might have fallen along with his brother.

The police, however, are sceptic that it was an accidental fall as neither the chair nor the stool over it had lost its balance and had tumbled over the balcony’s floor during the accidental fall of the children.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)