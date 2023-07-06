Police Recover Rs 27.62 Lakh Cash, Including Rs 2000 Notes, Given By Naxalites For Exchange; Two Held

Police have seized cash worth more than Rs 27 lakh, including several Rs 2000 notes that Naxalites allegedly gave to two persons for exchange after these notes were withdrawn from circulation, from Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

In the operation carried out on Wednesday, the police arrested two Maoist sympathisers, who were caught carrying the currency notes, he said.

In May this year, the Reserve Bank of India announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and said that existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"A tip-off was received that two persons carrying Rs 2000 notes and some already exchanged cash were going on a motorcycle near Aheri, located around 300 km from Nagpur. Accordingly, a small action team was sent to the spot and a flash 'nakabandi' (police check-post) was put in place," Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Nilotpal said.

"Those two persons were apprehended on Aheri-Perimili road. After their bag was checked, cash worth Rs 27.62 lakh, which included some already exchanged amount, was recovered. A total of 607 notes of Rs 2000, 3,072 notes of Rs 500, seven notes of Rs 200 and 106 notes of Rs 100 were seized," he said.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that a Naxalite identified as Giridhar had given the entire cash in Rs 2000 notes to them and asked them to get these notes exchanged to Rs 500 denomination. He asked them to return the amount after deducting their commission for the task, the SP said.

With the seizure of cash and the arrest of the two persons, the police have busted the financial network of Naxalites, he added.

While one of the two arrested persons is from Gadchiroli, another hails from Kanker in Chhattisgarh, the police said, adding that a case was being registered against them under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other laws.