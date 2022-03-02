Police seize body of girl found hanging in her house

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 2 (PTI) The Muzaffarnagarpolice on Wednesday seized the body of a girl shortly before her cremation after it came to know that she was found dead in her home in suspicious condition.

Police said the 19-year-old girl, a class 11 student, was found hanging in her house in Chokda village under the Charthawal police station of the district.

As a police team reached her house on information about the death in suspicious circumstances, the family members claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself, an official said.

Her family members, however, were not able to explain why did the girl take the extreme step, following which the police seized the body and sent it for postmortem, the official said.

The exact cause of the girl’s death can be ascertained only after the autopsy, police said, adding that it is, meanwhile, conducting a preliminary probe into the matter. PTI CORR RAX RAX

