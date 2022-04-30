Police Will Bat On Front Foot To Tackle People Who Disturb Peace: Mumbai Top Cop

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday sought the cooperation of Mumbaikars to maintain law and order and said the police will bat on front foot to tackle miscreants who disturb the peace in the city. Pandey was addressing a citizens’ conference, in which members of mohalla committees and advanced locality management teams (ALM) from across the city participated.

"If someone tries to disturb the peace, I am speaking on behalf of our 40,000 constables and officers, that each and every one of them is enough (to deal with the situation)," the senior officer said.

Seeking people's cooperation, the top cop said the police will need citizens' support in the first stage when someone tries to disturb the peace in the city and later when the police action culminates and the healing process begins to normalise the situation. Pandey emphasised on the need for a citizens' forum bill to chalk out the duties and responsibilities of ALMs and mohalla committees and said that the bill should be called the Citizen First Act.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the police commissioner said the police are prepared to deal with any untoward incident in light of the ultimatum given by the MNS to remove loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. Several people and organisations have sought permission for loudspeakers. The police have issued 84 permits to places of worship and religious organisations, he said. In case of violations, action will be taken as per the Noise Pollution Act, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)