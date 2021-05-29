Policeman Saves Woman From Being Run Over By Train In Mumbai's Dadar

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a woman from being crushed under an oncoming train at Mumbai’s Dadar Railway station on Friday. The incident took place when the woman, who is an accused in a case, was trying to escape from the police. However, she lost balance and fell on the tracks. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the woman can be seen jumping on the tracks when a local train was moving towards her.

Without wasting any time, Assistant Police Inspector Arjun Ghanvat along with some others on the platform rushed towards her. The police personnel jumped on the tracks and brought her to safety with the help of other commuters before being crushed under the train.

In another incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a man from being run over by a train at Mumbai’s Borivali railway station on Friday. The incident took place when the man trying to board the Dadar-Bhuj train lost balance as it gained momentum.

After seeing the man lose balance, an alert RPF constable pulled him out before he slipped between the platform. The video of the incident was shared by the Western Railway.