Policeman Who Assaulted Woman Bank Employee In Surat Suspended, Employees Thank Sitharaman

The policeman who allegedly assaulted a lady staff of a Bank in Saroli area was suspended and an investigation was initiated in the case. Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday brought the incident to the notice of Commissioner of Police.

"Following Sitharaman's intervention, the perpetrator who turned out to be a policeman has been suspended and an investigation is underway," said Police Inspector, V U Gaderiya.

The Finance Minister also revealed that she had spoken to the Commissioner of Police who would visit the branch and take cognizance of the matter as well as ensure safety of the staff members. In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a cop was seen assaulting a women staff member at a Canara bank branch in Surat after she expressed her inability to update passbooks on account of the printer being out of order.

Harsh Tiwari, the complainant, narrated the incident, "A customer had come for getting his passbook updated, but our passbook printer was not functioning properly. Then an altercation began, and he abused the lady cashier and the lady had started recording the incident, following which he entered the cash cabin, and assaulted her. The lady is currently injured and is undergoing medical treatment. I tried to intervene but he mishandled me following which we called the police station." The employee thanked Sitharaman for bringing the matter to light and giving some relief and 'motivation' to the bankers.

"The one who committed the assault was a policeman, he was not even a customer," he added.

The entire incident came to light after the CCTV footage from the bank went viral over social media. In the footage, two customers including a policeman entered the bank premises. Shortly after, there was a scuffle, and then the policeman unlocked the door of the counter and charged towards the woman slapping and manhandling her. The incident which occurred at 4.30 pm on Tuesday has caused widespread outrage against the police officer over social media. Meanwhile, the Surat police has registered an offence and has assured that action has been initiated against the accused constable.

