Last Updated:

Portion Of Wall Of Temple Collapses In Thane; No One Injured

A portion of wall of a Ganesh temple in Thane's Wagle Estate area collapsed on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Portion of wall of temple collapses in Thane | ANI/RepresentativeImage


A portion of wall of a Ganesh temple in Thane's Wagle Estate area collapsed on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 1:30pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"A portion of the wall collapsed into an adjacent nullah (drain). The rest of the wall is in dangerous condition. Fire Brigade and RDMC personnel were deployed at the site to remove the debris," he said.

READ | Students clash with West Bengal cops after boy dies in wall collapse; 7 policemen injured

No one was hurt in the incident and civic engineers will inspect the structure and take further action, he added.  

READ | Mumbai: Woman killed in wall collapse in Mulund
READ | Noida: 2 injured in wall collapse after intense rain, storm; road traffic hit
READ | Atishi orders inspection of all Delhi govt schools after wall collapse incident

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT