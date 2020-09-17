Post Abrogation Of Article 370, Development In Anantnag Picks Up Pace

Post the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, development in the district of Anantnag has picked up pace. Republic TV spoke to people from different quarters of the district where they shared how the region is growing on the economic front.

District collector, Anantnag, KK Sidha said that the region was lagging behind from the past many years but the incumbent government at the Centre has given the needed push to the developmental projects in the district which has accelerated the growth in the district.

"You see basic infrastructure has been improved in the area. If we talk about Health, water, power, and also the education sector, the implementation of things in these sectors has been very tremendous. Because of the people's participation, the schemes and the programs those were languishing for the last so many years have been pushed by the finance department and with this push, we now can say that outreach is now maximum. Two phases of the programmes have been successfully executed, the beautiful part is that now the residences of Anantnag are themselves participating in the planning of development projects that what exactly should be done and what should be the priority sector," said Sidha.

Citing an example of development in Anantnag, additional district collector here informed about Rehmat-e-Alam maternity and child care hospital. He said earlier we were facing funding problems but now the government has released funds so that development could take place.

"This Hospital is named as Rehmat-E-Alam Maternity and Child care Hospital. This is a four-storey building having 150 beds. The estimated cost of construction of this Hospital is 12 crores and 10 lakh and the deadline of completion of the Hospital was December 2020 but due to the pandemic, there was some disruption in the execution of this project. Now construction work has restarted and the deadline for completion of this Hospital is March 2021. This hospital will cater to around 25 lakh population because we have districts falling in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Ramban. This project has been expedited and we are quite hopeful that we will meet the deadline. Earlier we were facing the problem of funding and now the government has released funds and we should give credit to the present dispensation for taking active part in this," said ADC.

Echoing similar sentiments, Riyaz Ahmed Bhatt, executive engineer of the water treatment plant in Anantnag said that with the help of the new water treatment plant, the quality of drinking water has improved and all remote areas are receiving clean drinking water.

"The water treatment plant here and all the infrastructure which you can see around this area is the main establishment with regards to the drinking water facility provided to all the people of Anantnag living in downtown areas. We got a project completed here two-three months back and it has been very beneficial to the people of this town. With the help of this plant, we have improved the quality of drinking water. Every house in Anantnag town and peripheral areas are well connected with water pipelines for clean drinking water," said Bhatt.

Siddha, taking the occasion to talk about the menace of militancy in the valley said that because of the developmental push by the government, militancy in the region has come down to a new low.

"Many steps have been taken by the concerned agencies and subsequently with the conducive environment, development is taking place and at the same time militancy has reduced to a new low," said Sidha.

