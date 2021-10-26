Pothole Hits Traffic On Delhi Road

Traffic remained affected on the Major P Shree Kumar Marg here on Tuesday after the formation of a deep pothole on the stretch, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said "only one lane on both carriage ways is available for to and fro movement of traffic" due to formation of the pothole.

"Traffic will remain heavy on Major P Shree Kumar Marg and Lal Sai Marg. Kindly avoid this stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

A few days ago, Prof Joginder Singh Marg in the western part of the national capital had been closed after a portion of the road caved in. The traffic police had also taken to Twitter to inform commuters about the road closure.

In July this year, a portion of a road under IIT-Delhi flyover caved in following heavy rains in the national capital then affecting traffic in the area. "Following the incident, traffic going from Adhchini to IIT was also diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a portion of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in," the Traffic Police had then tweeted in Hindi.

The Public Works Department had then said the portion of the road had caved in because of the leakage in an underground Delhi Jal Board line.

