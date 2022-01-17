Powerloom unit gutted in major fire in Bhiwandi; none hurt

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A powerloom factory was gutted in a major fire in the wee hours on Monday at Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

He said that the blaze erupted at the factory located in the Khadipar locality around 1.30 AM.

Two fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) were rushed to the spot.

The fire was finally doused after five hours around 6.30 AM, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Finished goods and raw material stored in the factory became fodder for the fire which gutted the entire unit.

An industrial hub, Bhiwandi is known for its textile industry which boasts of the highest concentration of power looms and handlooms. PTI COR NSK NSK

