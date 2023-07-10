Pragati Maidan Tunnel Closed For Traffic Due To Waterlogging

The Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed on Sunday for traffic due to waterlogging while the Minto Road bridge was shut for nearly two hours due to the incessant rain pounding the national capital, said a government official.

The Public Works Department (PWD) received 100 calls reporting waterlogging from several areas throughout the day, the official said.

PWD minister Atishi's official residence in the posh Mathura Road area too was submerged with water. The heavy rain brought at least two Delhi ministers out on the streets to check on waterlogged roads.

"The Pragati Maidan tunnel connecting Ring Road and India Gate was shut for traffic movement throughout the day following incessant rains on Saturday. The construction waste from Pragati Maidan is released towards the tunnel which led to waterlogging.

"We have written to them over the matter and even filed a police complaint but it has not been resolved," said the official.

The Minto Road Bridge was shut for over one and a half hours since it was waterlogged due to the overflowing DJB drains nearby, the official said.

Even on Saturday, it was shut for around 35 minutes due to the collection of water.

Complaints of waterlogging were received from several places in the city including Rohtak Road, Kamla Nagar, Nilothi, Kirari, Connaught Place, and Ranhola.