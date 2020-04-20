Shocking Violence Amid Bengaluru Anti-Covid Op Draws 'zero Tolerance' Response From Centre

Union Minister and Karnataka MP Pralhad Joshi on Monday spoke to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy on the incident of attack which happened in Padarayanapura area of Bengaluru on Sunday, allegedly over shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. Pralhad Joshi said that the incident is "very disturbing and unfortunate" and he has appealed to the state's DGP and Home Minister to take the strictest possible action against the perpetrators.

'Such action should not be tolerated at all'

Pralhad Joshi said, "It is very disturbing and unfortunate, I have already spoken to the DGP and Home Minister of the state and appealed to them to take the strictest possible action. They should not show mercy on any such people. In a city like Bengaluru, where in the last month where awareness is already being created, people who come to collect the ration, they say we do not know what is quarantine. This cannot be accepted. Today morning, I have been informed that around 50 people have been arrested. I appealed to the DGP that they should not be spared and such action should not be tolerated at all.'

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, reacting to the incident which happened said that the perpetrators of the violence should be dealt with severely. He further said, "It was not at all needed to attack Asha workers, police or doctors. These kinds of incidents are not acceptable. It is an act of shame. It does not matter which community the perpetrators belong to, each and everyone must follow the guidelines and law. Whoever indulged in such an act must be punished."

The incident occurred in the late evening at Padarayanapura which is recognized as a 'Red Zone' when BBMP officials went to bring 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people and youth created ruckus and broke the barricade and removed police post which was stalled in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

