The increased water levels in Ganga and Yamuna due to monsoon rains have submerged the low-lying areas of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, August 5, water also entered the 'Bade Hanuman Mandir' near Sangam at Prayagraj. The people living in the low-lying areas at Sangam moved to safer places as the administration is on high alert. The temple priest said,

"Today Ganga was has bathed Lord Hanuman, which is a very auspicious event. I just want to request everyone to worship Lord Hanuman and Ganga river and also follow all the COVID-19 rules while coming to the temple."

Apart from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that light to moderate density rain would occur over isolated places of Uttar Pradesh. The places are Garhmukhteshwar, Amroha, Siyana, Gulaothi, Bhajoi, Chandausi, Aligarh, Atrauli, Sadabad, Sahaswan, Narora, Etah, Iglas, Hathras, and Jattari Baraut. Along with UP, the light to moderate density rainfall would also occur in few districts of Haryana like Karnal, Yamunanagar, and Safidon.

06/08/2021: 11:30 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Karnal, Yamunanagar, Safidon(Haryana), Garhmukhteshwar, Amroha, Siyana, Gulaothi, Bhajoi, Chandausi, Aligarh, Atrauli, Sadabad, Sahaswan, Narora, Etah, Iglas, Hathras, Jattari Baraut (U.P) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2021

Earlier, light to moderate rain-drenched many places in Uttar Pradesh including Chitrakoot, Etawah, Etah, Auraiya, Firozabad, Sonbhadra, Agra, and Lalitpur districts. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius in Lakhimpur Kheri. PTI reported the downpour in several districts of Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rainfall in the state. It stated 17 cm downpour was recorded at Tehrauli (Jhansi), 11 cm at Mahroni (Lalitpur), 9 cm each at Kulpahar (Mahoba) and Chilaghat (Jhansi), Beberu (Banda), Dhaurahara (Kheri), and 7 cm each at Talbehat (Lalitpur), Mauranipur (Jhansi), Mahoba, Banda and Nautanwa (Maharajganj).

IMD predicts heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall during August and September. The IMD took Twitter to announce the "Probability forecast," which explained the different categories of rainfall for the second half of August-September, 2021. Meanwhile, the figure also illustrated the areas that will receive below normal and normal rainfall across the country.

In an official statement, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that the rainfall due to southwest monsoon during the second half of August-September is most likely to be normal (95% to 105% Long Period Average (LPA)) with a tendency to be in the positive side of the normal. In another forecast, IMD also stated that rainfall in most parts of North, Northeast, and northwest parts of India will receive below normal rainfall around the same time. Take a look at the statement issued by IMD:

Today, IMD issued a Press Release on Southwest monsoon rainfall Forecast for the second half of the season and for the month of August 2021.

