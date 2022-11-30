Pregnant Teacher Allegedly Assaulted By Students In Assam School, Police Assures Action

Following a complaint by a five-month pregnant teacher to the parents of one of the pupils about his poor academic performance and conduct in the school in Assam's Dibrugarh, the miscreant along with a group of students allegedly manhandled her outside the school premises, informed officials however other women teachers, students and non-teaching staff intervened and saved her, they added.

No FIR has been registered yet as a formal complaint has to be made against the minor students.

The incident took place on the evening of Sunday (November 27), when a group of students mobbed the pregnant history teacher after she complained about the poor academic record of one of the pupils during the Parents Teacher Council (PTC) meeting in the morning, informed Rathees Kumar, the Vice Principal, "After the meeting, some students formed a group and started harassing the teacher in front of the main academic block. A few of them pushed her and one student tried to pull her by her hair."

Pregnant teacher saved by women teachers, staffers

The teacher was so traumatised by the minor students who mobbed her, she was almost on the verge of collapse however her women colleagues and students, staffers saved her from the mob and immediately rushed her to the hospital in the school car accompanied by a woman attendant.

"From our enquiry, we found that 22 students of classes 10 and 11 were involved in the incident and I called their parents the next morning after having an emergency meeting at my residence. Hearing the development, this time the students threatened me over the phone and started moving towards my quarters to attack me," Kumar said.

Police assures stern action

After the threat over the phone, Kumar immediately went to the Moran Police Station with other teachers of the school. Police subsequently arrived at the school premises and warned the students of strict action. A senior police official said in the absence of any complaint made against the minor students, no FIR has yet been registered in the matter.

Kumar said, "We have informed the office of the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner about the development. The ADC concerned for education assured us of a magisterial probe into the incident and asked us to take stern action against the students."

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samitee Deputy Commissioner (North East) K V Suresh expressed concerns over the incident and termed it as "most unfortunate". He said, "I am sending the Assistant Commissioner of JNV Samitee to Dibrugarh to enquire into the matter. In recent times, we have noticed a decline in the student-teacher relationship owing to several factors, especially after lockdown," he told PTI from Shillong.

IMAGE: PTI