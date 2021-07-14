Pregnant Women To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai From July 15; BMC Prepares 35 Centres

Pacing up the vaccination drive in Maharashtra, the state has decided to start inoculating pregnant women against COVID-19 from Thursday, July 15 onwards in Mumbai. Amid the scare of a third wave, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has decided to open the vaccination for pregnant women in its various centres in Mumbai.



COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women in Mumbai



Tomorrow onwards, vaccination will begin at 35 centres in Mumbai after a recommendation by the experts on the state's COVID task force. The capital city of Maharashtra has more than 200 vaccination centres, however the inoculation will only begin at 35 centres at first. Around 1.5 lakh women beneficiaries can avail vaccines in Mumbai from tomorrow onwards.



Earlier, the state’s immunization department had conducted several training and counselling sessions, preparing the staff for inoculation to pregnant women. The department has also decided to expand the initiative by roping in maternity health centres, hospitals and clinics as counselling centres.



After Mumbai, the state is also planning to scale up the vaccination across several districts, where over 20 lakh women will be eligible for it. “Pregnant women should consider vaccination as a priority for themselves as well as the safety of the child in their womb,” Dr. VK Paul, Niti Aayog had also asked the women to take the jab for safety of both them and their child.





Health Ministry approves COVID-19 vaccine for Pregnant women



Earlier on Friday, July 2, the Union Health ministry had also given a go ahead on vaccinating pregnant women. “Pregnant women may now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated," the ministry said.

Advocating the safety of Coronavirus vaccines for pregnant women and its need, the ministry added, “Studies have shown that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases and it might affect the fetus too. The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicate that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected. Further, pregnant women with COVID-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity.”



COVID cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Tuesday, July 13 reported 7,243 new cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 61,72,645. With 196 new deaths, the death toll climbed to 1,26,229. However, 59, 38,734 people have recovered so far.The capital city of Mumbai logged 454 new cases and 8 new deaths due to COVID-19.





Image: PTI/ Unsplash