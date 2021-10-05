Prepare Integrated Development Plan For 6 Mumbai Forts: Maha Minister

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday directed government officials to prepare an integrated development plan for six forts in Mumbai.

These forts in the metropolis are located in Sewri, Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Mahim and one is named after Saint George.

In a meeting held at Mantralaya on forts in Maharashtra, the minister also directed officials to prepare two more integrated development plans -- for forts located in the sea and 60 protected ones.

"The development plan of the 6 forts in Mumbai should be integrated one and the plan should be ready within eight days, " Deshmukh said.

He said administrative approval for Rs 5 crore expenditure has been given for conservation of Aausa and Udgir forts in Latur district and the work on them should start immediately.

Deshmukh sought a report on the conservation work being done on 18 protected forts in the state.

In Maharashtra, 60 forts have been declared as state protected structures. The state's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has been repairing, maintaining and conserving them.

Deshmukh asked officials to check the possibility of appointing financial advisors to raise loans from financial institutions for conservation of these forts.

Culture affairs department deputy secretary Vilas Thorat and director of the Archeology and Museums directorate Tejas Garge, among other officials, were present in the meeting.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)