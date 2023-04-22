Previous MVA Govt Showed Red Flag To Development: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had "red flagged" development works but the current dispensation is committed to fast-track various projects.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony and laying a foundation stone for various projects in Bhayandar city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"The previous MVA government had not given enough funds for the development of Mira-Bhayandar township. That government had shown a red flag to overall development but the current government (of Shiv Sena-BJP) is committed to bringing development and will ensure that projects are expedited," he said.

Fadnavis said the upcoming Mahavir Bhavan in Bhayandar will fulfil the needs of Jain monks and others for camping.

He said the upcoming metro line in the region has been extended up to Uttan, a coastal town in the Thane district.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, also said an integrated CCTV network will be set up in Bhayandar which will lead to the fast detection of crime.

He said the state government will fund 50 electric buses for Bhayandar and asked civic authorities to ensure that necessary medical facilities are made available at the upcoming cancer hospital in the city.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis attended a meeting at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at Uttan. PTI COR NSK