Private Hospitals Roll Out 'home Care Packages' For COVID Positive Patients

At a time when there is an acute shortage of beds in hospitals, private hospitals have launched home care packages for COVID-19 positive patients with mild symptoms. Explaining the initiative, Dr. Rommel Tickoo Associate Director- internal medicine told Republic TV that these home care packages will help asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms combat coronavirus.

Home care packages introduced by private hospitals

He asserted that the home care package can evolve as a remedy to the dearth of beds in hospitals amid corona scare. "70 to 80 per cent of corona patients have mild symptoms or are asymptotic. This means most of them will recover in 14-17 days provided they follow the home isolation guidelines. So any patient with mild symptoms does not need to rush to the hospital. They can self-isolate themselves in the comfort of their homes and avail packages we are providing. They do not need to get admitted and can cure themselves at home," he said.

Dr. Tickoo also underlined that the home care packages can reduce the burden on the healthcare system and lessen the risk of transmission to others. Further highlighting contents of the package Dr. Tickoo said, patients can avail them for a starting price of Rs.333 per day.

"These packages are meant for tested COVID patients who are eligible for home isolation. We in this package are providing them a vital monitoring kit .. which will have a BP monitoring machine, a thermometer, and machines to measure their pulse saturation. The patients will also be provided with a list of do's and don'ts and a chart for vital monitoring, a nurse will monitor their vitals. She will call them up twice a day to follow up and take feedback. A physician will review their case in intervals and after 15 days a decision will be taken whether to test them or not or to see if they need to continue the program or not, " he said.

Talking about the success of the packages Dr. Tickoo added, "Many patients have enrolled. Three have even recovered after taking this package. I am sure this is the way out because most of the patients have mild symptoms and they do not need hospitalization."

Patients can avail this facility by calling on Max healthcare helpline.

COVID-19 cases in India are increasing every day. The nation is inching towards the 3,00,000 mark.

