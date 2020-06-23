Priyanka Vadra Gets Notice For Spreading Fake Agra COVID Deaths Data; DM Demands Apology

Issuing a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing her of spreading rumours and fearmongering, the Agra administration on Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress general secretary of UP (East) over a grave allegation she had levelled.

In the notice, Agra DM said that her tweet claiming 28 patients had died of Covid at an Agra hospital spread an atmosphere of fear amid the administration's immense effort to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. The notice also directed her to issue a statement quashing the fake news she had shared so that the sentiments of frontline warriors are not hurt.

Vadra had shared a tweet that claimed that 28 Coronavirus-positive patients in Agra's hospital have died and had shamed the UP government over this. She had claimed that the Agra model of UP government is fake and had alleged that it is following No test = No Corona policy.

Meanwhile, on Monday, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi informed that an amount of Rs 406 crore has been received in the state's COVID care fund. Out of the total amount, Rs 214.80 crore has been obtained from the CM Relief Fund whereas Rs 192.19 crore has been received from the general public. The Additional Chief Secretary also highlighted that the district officer and Chief Medical Officer have been instructed to carry out mass screening in each district to combat the Coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad informed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state has touched 63.31 percent. "In the past 24 hours, 605 cases have come up. The state has 6,152 active cases while 11,601 people have been cured and discharged in the state so far. A total of 569 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection," Prasad said. He also added that a total of 5,74,340 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state including the 15,079 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

