Pro-Khalistan Posters Spotted In Haryana's Sirsa; Probe Initiated

Pro-Khalistan posters have been spotted in the markets of the Kailianwali area in Haryana's Sirsa. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and further investigation is on.

"We received information that some posters have come up in the Kailianwali area which can incite communal passion. I and other police officers reached the spot and removed the posters and registered an FIR in the case. The investigation is underway which includes our crime team, cyber cell, and local cops. We may uncover details soon," Sirsa DSP said in a video statement.

34th anniversary of 'Operation Blue Star'

The posters come on the 34th anniversary of 'Operation Blue Star', ordered by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which led to Indian Army personnel forcing their way into the besieged Golden Temple in Amritsar to flush out Sikh separatists led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The fundamentalist Sikh preacher had occupied the holy shrine and was a leading figure in the Khalistan movement, the demand for an independent Sikh nation.

The Army's operation commenced on June 6, 1984, and has remained a contentious topic since.

Khalistanis nabbed

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab police had arrested a radicalized gangster from Mohali — Tajinder Teja Mehadpuria — who was involved in 25 criminal cases of serious nature in Punjab. Teja was arrested by state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab police following the inputs of intelligence. He was backed by banned Khalistani outfits which provided him resources.

Following the interrogation of Tirath Singh, who was arrested on May 30 from UP, the identification of Teja was revealed. During the arrest of Tirath, the police have recovered posters of Khalistani loyalist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Tirath was arrested in a joint operation of UP and Punjab police under the UAPA act from Meerut.

