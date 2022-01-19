Property dealer shot dead in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A property dealer was shot dead by assailants who barged into his house near Metro Hospital on the Delhi-Saharanpur road here, police said on Wednesday.

Bijendra, 48, was sitting in his room on Tuesday night while the family members were in another room when the incident took place, the police said.

The family members who rushed to his room on hearing gunshots found him lying on the ground bleeding with injury in the head. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Family members told police that the assailants fled the scene after the incident and since it was dark outside, their number could not be ascertained.

Baghpat Police Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that police is investigating into all the angles including suicide and the case will be worked out soon. PTI COR SAB RCJ

