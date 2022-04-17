Property dispute: Man shot dead in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) A man was shot dead during a clash over a property-related dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Pradeep was killed on Saturday and his uncles were involved in the clash, they said.

Police said a case has been registered against seven people, including his uncles Mahaveer, Lakhan and Yogendra, at the Lakhanpur police station.

Pradeep's body was handed over to his family members on Sunday after postmortem, they said. PTI SDA SDA ANB ANB

