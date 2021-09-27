Protestors Block Railway Tracks At Delhi, Ambala & Firozpur Divisions; Train Ops Affected

The ongoing ten-hour Bharat Bandh organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on 27th September saw daily lives getting impacted on a wide scale. The biggest impact of the Bharat Bandh by the farmers' organizations in protest against the three agricultural laws is visible in Delhi, Gurugram, Punjab and Haryana. Protestors have blocked the highway and toll plaza, which resulted in long queues of vehicles and traffic jams on the roads. Adding to travel woes, in Patiala, a group of farmers have sat on railway track, due to which the speed of trains has been braked.

During the Bharat Bandh, farmers have blocked many national and state highways as well as railway tracks. The movement of many trains has been affected due to the ongoing protests. According to the Railway authorities, many trains on the Delhi-Punjab route have been diverted, while some train services had to be partially cancelled.

According to Northern Railway, farmers are standing on train tracks in Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions, due to which rail operations are affected. About 25 trains of the Ambala and Firozpur division running on the Delhi-Punjab route have been affected by the protests.

Train operations affected in Firozpur

"Train operations affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions as people are sitting on railway tracks. More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi division. About 25 trains affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions," ANI quoted Northern Railway as saying.

The ongoing Bharat Bandh is also impacting Delhi's traffic. There has been a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram highway for several kilometres. Similarly, at DND, long queues are being seen on the roads due to the slowing down of the speed of the vehicles. Apart from this, farmers have blocked NH-9 and NH-24 at the Ghazipur border. The farmers have sat in the middle of the road. Due to this, the movement of vehicles is stopped.

Farmers in different parts of the country, especially from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November last year. The protesting farmers are demanding the central government to repeal all three new agricultural laws. Several rounds of talks have been held between the government and the farmers, but they have not yielded any result. Delhi Police has tightened security at the borders of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh.

