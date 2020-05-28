Power Ministry's PSU Provides Nutritional Food To Healthcare Staff Working At COVID Wards

A PSU working under the Power Ministry has tied up with TajSATS to provide nutritious meals to frontline healthcare workers. As per the data available, 4.58 lakhs kilograms of food grains, 1.26 lakh meal packets, 9600 litres of sanitizers, 3400 PPE kits and 83,000 masks have been distributed by the PSU till May 24. REC Foundation has partnered with TajSATS to distribute nutritious meal packets for medical staff in Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. Every day, 300 food packets are being delivered as a gesture of gratitude to the frontline healthcare warriors of New Delhi. Over 18,000 meals will be delivered in New Delhi through this initiative.

"When we received this request for supporting frontline workers in terms of hospitality and food, we were very happy to extend the support and the support is for 60 days. Essentially, we tied up with TajSATS and they are giving us whatever the requirements are for full packets for 300 COVID warriors. We have different nutritional items in these food packets," said Srinivas Shroff Nagesha Rao, CEO, REC Foundation (CSR arm of REC Limited).

'I personally appreciate this great gesture'

Medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital Dr. Balvinder Singh Arora appreciated the wonderful gesture of PSU under the Power Ministry at the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic

"REC which is a PSU working under Power Ministry is sponsoring lunch to our COVID warriors. You must be knowing that COVID warriors are facing challenges day and night, 24x7 and in order to provide them ease, this is being done. Food is very important and as the head of the institution, I personally appreciate this great gesture. Food that is being provided is very nutritional, hygienic, and free of cost food packets are being given. TajSATS has been very considerate for the cause of humanity. Their gesture is truly commendable. They are providing up to 300 packets a day for the COVID warrior," said Dr. Arora, MS Safdarjung Hospital

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital welcomed the move as the initiative has been really helpful for doctors working at COVID wards. "First of all, we are really thankful to REC and TajSATS. They are taking care of frontline warriors who are working in COVID dedicated Hospitals. Initially, we were worried about our doctors, because doctors who are working in COVID wards are not allowed to go outside to the canteen and take their lunch and dinner so we placed our request to Taj so they accepted our request, and today we are getting around 300 lunch boxes every day. It is distributed almost to each and every doctor. Most importantly these packets are very well packed and the hygiene level is also maintained and it's very helpful for us," said Dr. Manish, RDA President, Safdarjung Hospital.

REC is a central PSU under the Ministry of Power and one of India's largest power financiers which is spearheading the mission to feed the medical staff in key government hospitals as well as poor daily wage labourers across the nation through collaborative efforts.

