Public hearing held for JSW project in Odisha

Paradip, Nov 27 (PTI) A public hearing was held for Jindal Steel Works’ proposed integrated steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, officials said.

The JSW has proposed a “world-class” 12-million-tonne-per-annum (MTPA) facility, 900 MW power plant and a captive port in 3,000 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore.

The POSCO site near the port town of Paradip was chosen by the administration for setting up of the JSW project as the South Korean steel company has withdrawn its proposed plan to set up a mega steel project.

The JSW had earlier held tripartite meetings this month at the district level, and Gadakujang, Nuagaon and Dhinkia gram panchayat.

The first village-level meeting was hosted at Govindpur in Ersama block on Friday morning with participation from 200 villagers, district administration and JSW, the steel conglomerate said in a release.

District Collector Parul Patwari, Superintendent of Police Akhilesvar Singh, local MLA Raghunandan Das and others attended the hearing. Das said he would ensure that the villagers get their due.

Villagers demanded a job for at least one person from a family, construction of a sea wall to check erosion and compensation for those affected people who depend on betel vine orchards for livelihood, officials said.

Though there was huge noise at the public hearing venue, there was no such violence, a police official said.

Police had to chase away some of the vocal villagers who prevented others from putting forth their views in the meeting.

The JSW said alternative livelihood and employment, health and education intervention, environment and water came across as the topmost concerns among villagers. It announced a roadmap to initiate livelihood engagement for people at the project site.

There is a plan to engage 1,000 youths from the affected area across different JSW projects in India depending on suitability and requirement, according to the firm.

The company has announced to spend Rs 196 crore for periphery development, Rs 57 crore for skill development of local people and Rs 52 crore for creating mangrove forest, health and drinking water projects. PTI CORR AAM HMB RG RG

