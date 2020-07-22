Puducherry Health Staff Continue Protest Against L-G Bedi; Seek Apology For 'misbehaviour'

Demonstrations against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for alleged misbehaviour with doctors and senior officials of the health department in Puducherry continued on Tuesday as workers staged a two-hour-long protest demanding an apology.

The protesters stated that the Lt Governor misbehaved with health officials at the Coronavirus Special Cell of District Medical Services (DMS) office during an inspection on July 18. Kiran Bedi allegedly behaved in a rude and threatening manner with the officials. A protestor said that the L-G should apologise and not misbehave with healthcare officials who have been fighting against coronavirus.

READ | Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Puducherry, Toll Rises To 30

Earlier on Monday, doctors, nurses and other members of the medical community of Puducherry protested while wearing a black badge to show their opposition against L-G Kiran Bedi's manner of handling the health department.

A video is going viral on social media where she is questioning the health department officials on various fronts as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing at Puducherry every day. She visited the health department's HQ in Puducherry and slammed the deputy director of Public health and other officials for allegedly not having a proper plan for effective control of the pandemic.

READ | Puducherry: Ignoring Directives Of Lt Guv Kiran Bedi, CM V Narayanasamy Presents Budget

Health Minister apologises

Supporting the medical community, Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao apologised on behalf of L-G Bedi. He said that after learning about Kiran Bedi’s behaviour, he apologised to the department members on her behalf. She added that Bedi is intentionally trying to halt most work in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Puducherry assembly speaker Sivakozhundhu also insisted that Kiran Bedi should express her regrets for behaving in a harsh manner with the health department officials who have been working effectively and controlling COVID in the union.

READ | Puducherry Raj Nivas Shut For 2 Days As Staffer Tests Covid Positive, LG Bedi To Take Test

READ | Puducherry Min Alleges 'irregularities' In L-G Kiran Bedi's Office; Says He'll Write To PM

(Image credits: RKR Anantharaman/Twitter)