Puducherry Raj Nivas Shut For 2 Days As Staffer Tests Covid Positive, LG Bedi To Take Test

A staff member of Puducherry Raj Nivas has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Currently, the Raj Nivas is being disinfected and will remain closed for 48 hours. The staff member, who tested positive for COVID-19 has no access to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and her personal office. However, as a precautionary measure, LG Kiran Bedi and staff attached to her personal office will undergo a medical examination, an official statement from Raj Niwas said.

Taking to Twitter, LG Bedi said she and her personal office staff are taking the COVID-19 tests and all the daily evening group briefings will be held via Audio till the situation is clear.

READ | Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases now above a half-million

As an abundant precaution I along with my personal office staff are taking a COVID Test.

As one person in Rajivas PRO office has tested positive.

Rajnivas office will also be disinfected.

Hence the daily evening group briefings shall be by Audio till situation is clear. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 8, 2020

READ | Pondy records highest surge of 112 COVID-19 cases

Healthcare authorities have also launched efforts to trace people who came in close contact with the staff member who tested positive. They identified the 'primary contacts' in Raj Nivas and sent them for medical examinations.

READ | Extent of surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru unexpected: Karnataka Min

COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry registered its highest-ever single day spurt of 112 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the aggregate number of those infected in the Union Territory to 1,151. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said a total of 112 new cases were registered in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions during the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Wednesday, while Mahe continued to have seven cases taking the total infections to 1,151.

Fatalities continued to remain 14 as no death was reported during the last few days. Expressing concern over fresh cases crossing 100 mark, the Minister said the government should declare total lockdown on Sundays so that the spread of the infection could be controlled.

READ | Reigning World Series champions Nationals resume training despite positive coronavirus cases

Image credit-PTI