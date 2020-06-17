COVID-19: Puducherry Seals Boundaries With Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Villupuram Amid Spike

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tamil Nadu with its epicentre in Chennai, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has decided to seal the boundaries of the Union Territory from Wednesday.

Boundaries of Puducherry with Cuddalore and Villupuram, both in Tamil Nadu, will be sealed from Wednesday and only medical professionals will be allowed inside Puducherry. Furthermore, E-passes from Chennai will not be allowed in the UT.

"If you come with a certificate stating that you are not infected with the disease when you come from abroad, then you are allowed in Puducherry," CM Narayanasamy said.

As of date, Puducherry has reported 202 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of fatalities stands at four as no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Chennai switches to shutdown mode again

In a bid to control the surge in positive cases, Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30 sans present relaxations and a full-scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday.

Palaniswami said the lockdown will be applicable in Chennai and several areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police and situated in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram districts.

During the 12-day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, he said. The proposed lockdown, sans present relaxations, will be implemented from June 19 to 30 and on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) there shall be a full-scale shutdown without any relaxations, he said.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 49 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a single day, taking the toll to 528 as 1,515 new cases pushed the tally to 48,019 in the state. The tally of positive cases in the state stood at 48,019 out of which Chennai's count was 34,245. The active cases were 20,706.

(With inputs from ANI)