10-year-old Pulwama Boy Praised For Rap Songs, Tells Youth To Keep Away From Social Evils

Ten-year-old Arafat Mohideen Bhat, a class 4th student from J&K's Pulwama, is earning praises for his rap songs. He says he got inspired by YouTube and TV music channels and has performed more than five songs till now.

"Now I want to be on a bigger platform. I want to show the world that a Kashmir boy also has a talent. My family is very supportive. I also advise the youth to stay away from social evils, hone their talent and skills, and do what they like the most," said Bhat while speaking to ANI.

"I am happy that my nephew is getting love from the people for his singing. Our family is so proud of him as he is progressing quite fast in the field he has chosen. He is now more focussed and working hard to reach his goals. We will keep supporting him," said Hilal Ahmad, uncle of the rapper.

Watch his rap here:

