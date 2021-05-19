'Wow': Netizens Stunned By 16-yr-old 'Astronomy Lover's' Picture Of Moon From Pune

A 16-year-old boy named Prathamesh Jaju from Pune in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media for capturing one of the most beautiful and detailed images of the Moon. Prathamesh Jaju created the three-dimensional shot by composting more than 50,000 images, which was over 186 GigaBytes of data, which almost killed his laptop during the processing.

Netizens react to 16-yr-old's 'clearest' moon pic

This picture shared by Prathamesh Jaju on his Instagram account has attracted a lot of attention and appreciation from netizens. The picture posted by him has so far garnered over 18,000 likes and 66 comments. Some of the comments from the netizens include, "Just found you from Reddit! Your photos are absolutely incredible!!", "Such a smooth blend! Superb", "Incredible" and "Truly mesmerising :D !"

Pune: 16-yr-old Boy goes viral on social media

According to Prathamesh, who called himself an amateur astronomer and astrophotographer, this image is his most detailed and clearest shot of the third quarter Mineral Moon. Calling the shot Last Quarter Mineral HDR Moon Composite, the boy in an Instagram post revealed that he “captured around 38 panels at 1500 and 3000mm Focal Length with a 1.2 megapixel ZWO ASI120MC-S which made the image almost 50 megapixels huge.”

In an interview with ANI, Jaju talked about his process of taking the picture. He revealed that the image is an HDR composite of two different images. This was done to give it a 3-dimensional effect. “This is my most detailed and clearest shot of the third quarter Mineral Moon,” he said.

He added, “Raw data was 100GB and when you process it the data gets bigger, so it was around 186GB. When I stitched them together, the final file was around 600MB. I captured the image on May 3 at 1 am. I captured for around 4 hrs with videos and images. It took 38-40 hrs to process. The reason behind 50,000 pictures was to get the clearest picture of the Moon. I stitched them together and sharpened the image to see crisp details of the Moon.”

According to Pratham, he first read articles and watched some YouTube videos to gather information about processing and ways to capture these images. “I want to become an astrophysicist and study astronomy professionally but astrophotography is just a hobby for me right now,” he told ANI.

(Image: ANI)