Pune Airport Diverts Flights To Mumbai Over Low Visibility As Dense Fog Engulfs City

After receiving heavy rainfall over the last week, several cities in the central Maharashtra region including Pune, Nashik and Kolhapur are engulfed in a thick fog resulting in reduced visibility in the areas. Under the low visibility due to the intense fog, Pune Airport has announced about the diverting four flights. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Pune Airport has informed about diverting flights like Ahmedabad-Pune, Delhi-Pune, Chennai-Pune, and Delhi-Pune to Mumbai.

There is low visibility at Pune due to fog. As a result flights are delayed or diverted for the next few hours. All passengers travelling from #PuneAirport are requested to check flight timings with their Airlines. @AAI_Official @aairedwr — Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) December 3, 2021

Later in another update, it has informed about an improvement in visibility and further stated that IAF-ATC has now allowed arrivals and departures. However, passengers have requested to check their flight timings before arriving at the airport.

The first incoming flight UK-971 from Delhi has Landed at 09:18 . Visibility is improving and Arrivals and Departures have started. However there may be delays. Please check your flight timings before coming to the Airport. @AAI_Official @aairedwr — Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) December 3, 2021

With foggy and cold weather conditions across the city and other neighbouring districts, minimum temperatures have also fallen to a record low followed by the contribution of rainfall and northerly winds. While Pune witnesses a thick layer of fog, people have taken to their social media handles for sharing videos and pictures of the foggy environment.

Check some of the posts shared by netizens:

This is not #Mahabaleshwar or #Shimla , this is our #Pune. #Fog everywhere, Visibility almost zero..... Loving this Pune weather…



Pune experiencing morning at hill station.#HillStation pic.twitter.com/tcG9XhWGzz — All Around Us 🇮🇳 (@AllRounderDesi) December 3, 2021

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@PMali09