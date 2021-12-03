Last Updated:

Pune Airport Diverts Flights To Mumbai Over Low Visibility As Dense Fog Engulfs City

Several cities in the central Maharashtra region including Pune, Nashik and Kolhapur are engulfed in a thick fog resulting in reduced visibility in the areas.

After receiving heavy rainfall over the last week, several cities in the central Maharashtra region including Pune, Nashik and Kolhapur are engulfed in a thick fog resulting in reduced visibility in the areas. Under the low visibility due to the intense fog, Pune Airport has announced about the diverting four flights. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Pune Airport has informed about diverting flights like Ahmedabad-Pune, Delhi-Pune, Chennai-Pune, and Delhi-Pune to Mumbai. 

Later in another update, it has informed about an improvement in visibility and further stated that IAF-ATC has now allowed arrivals and departures. However, passengers have requested to check their flight timings before arriving at the airport. 

With foggy and cold weather conditions across the city and other neighbouring districts, minimum temperatures have also fallen to a record low followed by the contribution of rainfall and northerly winds. While Pune witnesses a thick layer of fog, people have taken to their social media handles for sharing videos and pictures of the foggy environment.

Check some of the posts shared by netizens:

