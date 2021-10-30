Pune Airport Opens For Civilian Traffic After Two-week Suspension For Refurbishment

In a much-awaited development, the Pune airport, which had been closed to civilian traffic for the previous 14 days in October due to runway resurfacing work, reopened on Saturday, October 30.

The announcement was made by the Military Engineering Services, who managed to complete the resurfacing of the runway within two weeks as earlier it used to take a month or more to complete such constructions, interrupting the flight services.

Pune Airport opens for civilian traffic after two weeks

"Military Engineering Services (MES) has completed the resurfacing of a portion of the runway at the Pune airport in a record time of 14 days. Earlier, such work would take around 28-35 days. The flight operations of aircraft resumed today," informed MES officials to ANI.



Previously, from October 16 to October 29, the Pune airport was closed for fourteen days to undergo runway refurbishment construction. To minimise disruption to civil aviation, the runway was partially closed every day for 12 hours from October 26, 2020, to October 25, 2021, for resurfacing work.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which oversees runway operations, said the runway resurfacing work at the Air Force Station in Pune had to be completed quickly due to the rapidly deteriorating condition of the runway and associated operating surfaces.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Pune Airport earlier wrote, "This is to inform all the passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021."

Following that, all commercial flights from Pune Airport were suspended due to the closure, which lasted from October 16 to October 29. The decision was made when the Indian Air Force confirmed that resurfacing work will be carried out in a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen). Meanwhile, runway maintenance was meant to be completed in April, but it was postponed and got completed on Saturday.

The airport was intended to be closed from April 26 to May 9 to finish the work by the end of October, however, it was postponed later. The airport's restoration work began on October 26, 2020, and work on the runway has continued every night between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. since then. Every day, commercial planes arrive and depart from Pune's commercial airport, carrying a total of 10,000 passengers during this time.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI