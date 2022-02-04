Pune: At Least 5 Dead As Under-construction Building Collapses; PM Modi Condoles Mishap

In a tragic incident, at least five labourers have been killed and several others were injured as a structure of an under-construction building collapsed late at night on Thursday in Pune. The incident took place in Pune's Yerwada Shastri Nagar area and following that, fire brigade immediately reached the spot.

Pune Police DCP Rohidas Pawar informed that a mall was being constructed when a heavy steel structure collapsed. He further added that all labourers hailed from Bihar and informed that the reason for the collapse is under investigation.

5 people have been reported dead and 2 critically injured. The construction work of a mall was being done here when a heavy steel structure collapsed. All laborers belong to Bihar. The reason for the collapse is under investigation: Rohidas Pawar, DCP Pune Police pic.twitter.com/IC4Cokms1a — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

The primary investigation indicates that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site, reported news agency ANI. In addition, local MLA Sunil Tingre also visited the spot to monitor the relief operation. Tingre added that the construction of the site was being carried out 24/7.

"I have come to know that construction on this site goes on for 24 hours continuously. So we have no idea for how long these labourers were working. They must be tired, which might have led to the mishap. Other labourers present here have informed me that the injured belong to Bihar," he said.

PM Modi extends condolences to victims' families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He expressed that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest.

Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 4, 2022

