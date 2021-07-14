Pune Bride Booked For Violating COVID-19 Norms; Seen Taking Part In Photoshoot Sans Mask

A 23-year-old bride in Maharashtra's Pune has been booked for violating COVID-19 protocols during her wedding photoshoot. The bride was seen sitting on the bonnet of an SUV without a face mask. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Viral video of the bride sitting on the bonnet of an SUV without a mask

The woman was on her way for her wedding ceremony and was seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV as a part of a wedding photoshoot. She has been booked for the violation of COVID-19 norms along with sections 269, 188, 279, 107, 336, 34 of the IPC, along with other sections of the Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra COVID Management Act, and the Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident took place in the Dive Ghat area of Pune-Saswad Road and caught attention after the video went viral on social media.

A case was immediately registered against the driver of the car, the cameraman, and everyone else who participated in the shoot. The camera which was used for the shoot has also been seized.

According to an official, "The woman was on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle was shooting a video. We have booked the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under Motor Vehicle Act provisions and sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra COVID Regulation Act, etc. None of them were wearing mask either”.

Violation of COVID-19 norms during marriage ceremonies

There have been several reports of people violating COVID-19 norms during marriage ceremonies including going maskless, inviting a large number of people, crowding, as well as organising ceremonies in public places.

Maharashtra being one of the worst-hit states in the country has witnessed an evident drop in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, the restrictions are still there to contain the speed of the virus.

As per the State Health Department, 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of infections to 61,72,645. The death toll stands at 1,26,220.



(With agency inputs)