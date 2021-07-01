Pune Dethrones Mumbai To Become The Largest City In Maharashtra, 7th In India

On Wednesday, June 30, Pune officially became the city with the largest geographical area in Maharashtra after the state government issued an order for extending the boundaries of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to include 23 new villages in the existing city limits. With this, Pune has become the seventh-largest city in India, in terms of geographical area.

Pune's new urban limits

Pune will now be the largest civic body with a geographical area of 516.18 sq km, thus, replacing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has 440 sq km area.

For 201-22, PMC happens to have an estimated budget of Rs 8,370 while BMC has Rs 39,038 crore budget.

Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budhruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi, are the 23 adjoining villages merged in PMC limits.

In December 2020, a primary notification was issued by the state government concerning the merger of these 23 villages into Pune and was open to know people's take on this matter.

The order issued by the state government stated that in the exercise of the powers conferred under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, the state government, after consultation with the PMC and after the publication of the proposed notification, alters the limits of the said municipal corporation by including 23 villages into Pune city.

2014 state government's order

In 2014, the state government had decided to merge 34 villages in PMC limits, but only 11 villages were included due to delays in the process. The Bombay High Court in 2017 intervened in this matter as the villagers approached the court. As a result, the HC had urged the state government for a response over its delay in merging the villages in PMC limits.

Lohegaon, Mundhwa, Hadapsar, Uttamnagar, Shivane, Ambegaon Khurd, Undri, Dhayari, Ambegaon Budruk, Phursungi and Urli Devachi were the 11 villages included in the city as per the orders.

In 2014, The PMC had already calculated the budget requirement for the fundamental development of 34 villages including water pipeline, sewage network, road construction and solid waste management.

In 2014, the PMC had estimated that it would need Rs 5,741 crore to carry out basic development work on a water pipeline, sewage network, road construction and solid waste management in these 34 villages. A civic official said, “The estimated cost for developing basic facilities in these areas as per the current market situation would be Rs 9,000 crore. It will be necessary to create a master plan for the development of basic facilities".

(Image credit: ANI)